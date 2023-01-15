Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrity couples to tie the knot in 2023!

New Delhi: Rumours of celebrity couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tieing the knot are making rounds all over the social media. They are gearing up for their wedding festivities from January 21 to January 23 and fans cannot keep calm. There are a few more celeb couples who are most likely to tie the knot in 2023, check out the list.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The 'Shershaah' couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and have also, finally revealed their relationship to the World. Rumour has it that the couple is all set to get married in February this year.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

This adorable jodi made their relationship Insta official in early 2022 on Jackky's birthday. The reports of them getting married soon followed as the rumours of actress' brother confirming the wedding date quickly surfaced online.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

The two, who share a 12-year age gap, have been dating since 2019 but are yet to walk down the aisle. They look absolutely stunning together and the two never shy away from flaunting their love in front of their fans and friends. As per the recent rumours, this couple too is ready to finally get married this year.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

The 'Bigg Boss 15' sweethearts take over the internet with their beautiful chemistry everytime they appear. The news of them tieing the knot this year surfaced and spread like a fire. Fans cannot wait for these two to make it official.

Nandita Mahtani-Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood's popular action hero Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani got engaged in September 2021 and are expected to get married in 2023, though nothing official has come out yet from either of them.