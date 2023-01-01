Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra welcome 2023 in style together amid wedding rumours: PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their new year along with producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year."

In the picture, rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara could be seen striking a pose along with Manish and KJo in front of a huge Christmas tree.

The `Baar Baar Dekho` actor looked handsome in all-black attire, whereas Kiara opted for a beautiful green one-piece dress. Soon after the designer shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "#Sidkiara are best couple of Bollywood industry," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Most loved couple sidkiara most good looking n made fr each other." "#sidkiara are looking so cute and adorable," a fan wrote.

Manish also shared a selfie on his stories in which Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing with the celebrity designer and actor Rani Mukerji.

The `Shershaah` couple celebrated their new year in Dubai and soon after the pictures were dropped on Instagram, they went viral. Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings.

Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in `Shershaah`, which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.