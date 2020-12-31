हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani sizzles in stunning backless dress during Maldives vacay with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Now, budding actress Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra have shared stunning pictures of their vacation in the Maldives.

Maldives: As the devastating Year 2020 comes to an end, several B-town celebrities have flown to different locations across the globe to ring the New Year 2021 in style. Many of them had been sharing photos and videos of their vacation with their fans on social media platforms. Now, budding actress Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra have shared stunning pictures of their vacation in the Maldives.

The two were earlier spotted at Mumbai airport together as they flew to the Maldives for their vacation. Kiara has now taken to social media to share a stunning backless photo of herself in which she is staring at the serene sea.

Kiara can be seen sizzling in the backless photo and enjoying a beautiful view of the ocean.

She captioned the post on Instragram as, "Lookin at you 2021."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 

This comes two days after Advani wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. She had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. Kiara and Sidharth reportedly rang in 2020 together on an African safari.

On Wednesday, the duo, who have otherwise kept their relationship status a secret until now, did not mind being papped together. Well seems like we might just be looking at another Bollywood couple making it official soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo will be seen together for the first time in 'Shershaah'.

