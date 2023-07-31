Kiara Advani Turns 31: 5 Times She And Sidharth Malhotra Looked Breathtaking

Kiara Advani is a mesmerising diva. The actress is currently basking in the glow of success, both in her professional and personal life. Kiara is perhaps going through one of the best phases of her life, with her recent films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa achieving huge success at the box office. Adding to her joy, this year also saw her getting married to her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra. As Kiara celebrates her 31st birthday on July 31, for her fans we have a heartwarming collection of the actress’ most adorable pictures with her husband.

That’s How Royalty Looks Like

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exude royalty in breathtaking desi attire. This picture is from one of the functions of their wedding festivities. Kiara’s golden lehenga and Sid’s black kurta redefine royalty, but, in the most romantic manner.



First Holi celebration together

Celebrating their first Holi together as a married couple, Kiara and Sidharth unveiled the hidden gem from their Haldi ceremony. The couple looks extremely cheerful and their smiling pictures while looking into each other’s eyes are a testament to the pure love between the two.

Stealing the limelight again

The couple stole the limelight with their stunning appearance at the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. These gorgeous pictures of the couple twinning in ethnic beige attires are sheer portrayals of how chemistry looks like.

‘Permanent booking’ Done Right

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai,” wrote the couple as they shared this picture on Instagram. Internet was left awestruck after this picture went viral. While Kiara Advani wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the D-day, Sidharth Malhotra opted for an ivory sherwani with detailed threadwork and gold zardozi.

Here is the picture shared by Kiara Advani to wish her hubby on his birthday. The picture was shared a few days before their wedding. The close-up photo of the couple showed them gazing at each other.

Ahead of Kiara’s birthday, the couple jetted off for a vacation and were spotted at Mumbai airport two days ago.