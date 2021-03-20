हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turns muse for Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was no less than a magic when she flaunted two new looks by Manish Malhotra. The celebrity-designer recently took to Instagram to share glimpse from her fitting session.

Kiara Advani turns muse for Manish Malhotra
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani surely knows how to entice her fans with her charming personality and gorgeous looks. That is why celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra chose Advani to model for his luxury creations belonging to his clothing brand Manish Malhotra World.

Recently, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a fun reel of designers styling ‘Kabir Singh’ actress Kiara Advani in glamorous outfits while she twirled and blew a kiss to the camera. 

In the video, Kiara is seen wearing a stunning blue-grey lehenga and then switching to a shimmery golden dress following a transition edit. The video is a must-watch considering her final outfit looked nothing less than a red carpet dress! 

Here's the video: 

On the work front, Kiara Advani was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmii' in 2020 which received a warm reception from fans. This year, Kiara will be shooting for upcoming films ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-starring Varun Dhawan and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’alongside Kartik Aaryan. 

In addition to these, she will solely shoulder Ashutosh Gowariker's next film ‘Karram Kurram’ which is based on the real-life story of Lijjat Pappad’s success.

Kiara AdvaniBollywoodManish Malhotra
