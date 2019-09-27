close

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's stunning sunkissed pics sets internet on fire!

Kiara Advani's stunning sunkissed pics sets internet on fire!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Kabir Singh's Preeti aka Kiara Advani is the next big thing in Bollywood. The actress is currently at the picturesque Lake Como for an ad shoot and shared some breathtaking photos on Instagram.

Kiara is looking fab in her sunkissed pictures from the beautiful landscape. She can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the clicks which have sent the internet into a tizzy.

Sunkissed

Ciao como  until next time! @bookingcom #ad

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. She then has an upcoming rom-com titled 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with 'Student Of The Year 2' star Aditya Seal.

Besides, she will be seen in Netflix original film 'Guilty' which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

The buzz is that Kiara might also star in Shershaah and Kanchana remake in Hindi.

 

 

