Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson's 'MY GIRL IS A LAWYER' tattoo that he got for her

Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson&#039;s &#039;MY GIRL IS A LAWYER&#039; tattoo that he got for her

Washington: After revealing that Pete Davidson has several tattoos dedicated to her, Kim Kardashian finally gave fans a glimpse of her favourite one. The reality star, 41, took to her Instagram Story and shared a pic of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s latest tattoo tribute to her, which she first spoke about on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ earlier this month.

In the monochrome snap, the phrase “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" appears inked on Pete’s skin. In December, Kim announced that she had passed her First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as "the baby bar" on her fourth attempt.

Before she can officially become the future Kim Kardashian, Esquire, she will first have to pass the General Bar Exam.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ that Pete already "has a few tattoos" dedicated to her, and that the one honouring her legal aspirations was her favourite.

"That one’s really cute," Kim said. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ alum also clarified the recent speculation that Pete got her name inked on his chest.

"It's actually a branding," she explained. "He wanted to do something that was really different. The first tattoo he got, I was like, `Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!` Second, whatever, I`m like, `Oh, that's so cute.` But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what`s going on in their life."

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2) with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce with West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month.

