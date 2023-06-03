topStoriesenglish2617113
Kirron Kher Expresses Grief Over Odisha Train Mishap

Over 230 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. 

Jun 03, 2023

New Delhi: Condolences for the loss of lives poured in massive numbers from all around the world as India witnessed a tragic train accident on Friday Night.

Over 230 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher expressed grief after learning about the incident.

"Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," she tweeted.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday. "Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the train derailment.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead.

