New Delhi: Actor Kirti Kulhari has hailed the Women's Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament on Thursday stating that it is "an extraordinary thing that happened in our country." Talking to mediapersons here, Kirti said, "It's a historic moment for the entire nation...In the coming years, the new generation will get an environment that has gender equality. I would say it's an extraordinary thing that happened in our country. I'm thankful to Anurag Thakur (Union Minister) for inviting us here and making us a part of it."

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt also shared her views on the bill. Hrishitaa said, "It's a matter of pride for every woman...I'm proud to be an Indian woman. If there would be 33 per cent of women in India (in leadership positions) then we're going forward globally." Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will be inserted in Article 330, Article 332, and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step," Meghwal said in the Upper House of Parliament.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu also shared her views on the bill and said, "I think women belong to all those places where decisions are being made...It's a great decision. It's a testimony to India's commitment to women-led development. I'm happy that I got to experience being here in the new Parliament building."

Actor Smriti Kalra said, “..This is historic as women's participation in policymaking will become 33 per cent... I would like to thank PM Modi for this... The correct action was taken, and we women are very happy...This is the start of a new era..."

Apart from them, actor Mehreen Pirzada said, "...The parliament building was welcomed with the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill... I am very thankful that we got to witness this... Now even women will have a big say in the governance of our country..."

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill today with all 215 members voting in its favour. "A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey. Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

"With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions," the PM said.

"As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively", tweeted PM Modi.

The Lok Sabha scripted history on Wednesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority.

The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.