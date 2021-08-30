हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant opens up about her tough pregnancy and C-section, says ‘I haven't been the best’

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 27. Kishwer however did not have the smoothest of pregnancies and had to deal with a lot of complications.

Kishwer Merchant opens up about her tough pregnancy and C-section, says ‘I haven&#039;t been the best’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kishwer Merchant who welcomed her first child into this world on August 27 with actor husband Suyyash Rai at the age of 40, opens up about her tough pregnancy in her latest Instagram post.

“My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” wrote the new mommy.

Kishwer had earlier thanked everyone for their wishes and posted a picture with her baby. “Naam bhi bataaayenge….Shakal bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge  can’t thankyou all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered love n only love #Sukishkababy” wrote the actress.

New father Suyyash Rai is on cloud nine. Sharing a picture of his wife and newborn son, the actor wrote, “Meri choti sii duniya  bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel hua hai  is priceless, I love u @kishwersmerchantt  this is the besttttt gift u’ve given  #Sukishkababy thanku for completing US”.

This is not the first time Kishwer had opened up about her pregnancy journey. She had earlier shared in a post, “It's not all 'Hunky Dory'!!! A little about my pregnancy experience. Cons: #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok. Pros: Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai."

Kishwer was super active on Instagram throughout her pregnancy and gave valuable tips to other moms-to-be to better navigate their pregnancy journey.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kishwer MerchantKishwer Merchant pregnancyKishwer Merchant babySuyyash RaiC-sectionpregnancy over 40
Next
Story

Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner passes away at 91

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Kabul: 10 people died in American Drone Attack, ISIS-K was targeted