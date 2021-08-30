Kishwer Merchant opens up about her tough pregnancy and C-section, says ‘I haven't been the best’

New Delhi: Actress Kishwer Merchant who welcomed her first child into this world on August 27 with actor husband Suyyash Rai at the age of 40, opens up about her tough pregnancy in her latest Instagram post.

“My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” wrote the new mommy.

Kishwer had earlier thanked everyone for their wishes and posted a picture with her baby. “Naam bhi bataaayenge….Shakal bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge can’t thankyou all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered love n only love #Sukishkababy” wrote the actress.

New father Suyyash Rai is on cloud nine. Sharing a picture of his wife and newborn son, the actor wrote, “Meri choti sii duniya bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel hua hai is priceless, I love u @kishwersmerchantt this is the besttttt gift u’ve given #Sukishkababy thanku for completing US”.

This is not the first time Kishwer had opened up about her pregnancy journey. She had earlier shared in a post, “It's not all 'Hunky Dory'!!! A little about my pregnancy experience. Cons: #thyroid #haemorrhoids #Itchybreasts #moodswings swings #stretchmarkoil Also talking about #zumba, working out and about eating mango, milk and ghee which is ok. Pros: Last but not the least your partner which makes this journey amazing @suyyashrai."

Kishwer was super active on Instagram throughout her pregnancy and gave valuable tips to other moms-to-be to better navigate their pregnancy journey.