KL Rahul wishes Athiya Shetty on her birthday, calls her 'my joker', here's how she replied

NEW DELHI: Cricketer KL Rahul has shared a bunch of pictures with his girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty on her birthday. Athiya turned 30 on November 5 and has been showered with greetings and wishes from her loved ones. She is said to be dating cricketer KL Rahul for quite a few years. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared a few romantic and candid throwback pictures of them together along with a sweet message for his ladylove.



"Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better (red heart emoticon)," he wrote. Athiya responded to his post by saying, "Love you."



Daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty made her debut with Salman Khan Films' 'Hero' in 2015. She was last seen in 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from her glamorous photos and videos on social media, Athiya often makes it to headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul. The duo started dating each others a few years ago secretly, however, they longer shy away from teasing each other on social media.



Buzz is strong that the duo is planning to get hitched any time early next year and the wedding is expected to take place in Maharashtra. However, there is no official confirmation to this.

