New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has always been a subject of interest for many. Also, it has been quite some time now. While in the novice days, the couple tried to be hush hush around their brewing romance.

However, since the time the couple made their relationship official, they were subjected to a lot of heat. Netizens trolled them heavily with a lot of negativity. Not just this, the couple were age-shamed a lot as Malaika is nine years older than him.

On the couch with Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts on this and a lot more. Arjun said, “There’s no person that’s not being affected, it’s about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they’re trying to get your attention.”

He further added, “Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes.”

On taking things to the next level with Malaika, Arjun opined, “I think the most respectful thing is, once we reach that stage to come and talk about it together. I am very happy where I am. We survived through whatever we had to be in this comfortable happy space but I don’t want to speak about anything specific right now because it’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

Along with Arjun, Aditya Roy Kapur also graced the couch. Karan asked the 'Fitoor' actor what would he do if he got stuck in an elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Before Aditya could answer, Arjun interrupted and made a witty remark and said, "Aashiqui to zaroor karta par kiske saath wo nahi pata."

Getting personal in the coffee shots round, Karan Johar asked, "Take a shot if you have dressed up from some offscreen roleplay". Arjun Kapoor replied, "Handcuffs."