New Delhi: Bollywood's royalty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently came together in the premiere of Koffee With Karan. During the course of the interview, the chemistry boasted of love and that has taken the entertainment world by storm. This long-awaited first appearance of the couple has not only enthralled fans but also struck a chord with industry insiders.

From the moment the duo graced the Koffee With Karan couch, the episode was infused with warmth, laughter, and candid revelations. Their playful banter, endearing anecdotes, and sizzling chemistry left viewers spellbound, making it one of best celebrity interviews ever.

Taking to social media, several celebrities expressed their love towards the couple. Kubbra Sait said, “If I could I would give a "pyaari" to all parties on the couch of #KOFFEEWITHKARAN on their st mind blowing, kind, loving, real, authentic, romantic, lovelorn episode of Season 8. Malaika Arora wrote, “ Season 8, season opener allllllll heart”

Sophie Choudry said, “What a brilliant episode!! You two beautiful humans have made me tear up with the wedding video, your connection, your love. And Karan... I adore you for being this vulnerable!! Gonna give you all the biggest jhappis when I see you @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh @karanjohar”

Sanjeeda shared, “Lots of pyaari to both of you @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh. Super fun episode #koffeewithkaran." Jiya Shankar wrote, “Just love how openly they speak about their relationship and how Ranveer always makes her feel. He indeed has always been all hearts for her and this indeed is a rare sight in this generation where loving someone madly deeply crazily is called simping. This is a modern love story. All hearts for these two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial”