Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to Get Engaged? Here’s the Truth

New Delhi: After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, the latest buzz is that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will get engaged soon in Maldives. A self-proclaimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter page and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon and #Prabhas is getting engaged in Maldives next week!! So happy for them!" This news created a lot of buzz among the fans and it was rumoured that they will get engaged soon.

However, according to a report by E Times, Prabhas’ team has clarified that they are just friends and nothing is going on between them. “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true,” ETimes said in its report.

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

The rumours around their relationship began during the promotions of 'Bhediya,' when Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti's relationship with Prabhas in the finale of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.'

The actor had said, "Kriti's name is missing since it is in someone's heart. That dude is not in Mumbai right now since he is filming with Deepika." For the unversed, Prabhas was shooting for 'Project-K' with Deepika Padukone at that time. This revelation sparked outrage on social media, with many quickly assuming the actor's identity was Prabhas. However, Kriti had denied the rumours at that time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, they will be seen together in ‘Adipurush’. Apart from this, Kriti will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kartik Aaryan while Prabhas will be seen in ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone.