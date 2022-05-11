हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs for Mimi, later shed oodles of weight without gymming - Here's her secret!

Kriti Sanon in Mimi: While filming for ‘Mimi', in which she essayed the role of a surrogate carrying an American couple’s child, Kriti Sanon had gained 15 kg of weight for appearing authentic on screen. 

Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs for Mimi, later shed oodles of weight without gymming - Here&#039;s her secret!
Pic Courtesy: Movie stills

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon won accolades for her role in Mimi - a film which has been a pathbreaker for her. But it did require a lot of hard work - from working on the character to gaining weight - the actress did it all. 

While filming for ‘Mimi', in which she essayed the role of a surrogate carrying an American couple’s child, Kriti Sanon had gained 15 kg of weight for appearing authentic on screen. 

After the film was wrapped up in 2020, she had the arduous task of dropping kilos without the aid of a gym, during the first lockdown.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Speaking about it, Kriti shares, "I began working out at home with the help of virtual trainers. I lost all the excess weight during the lockdown. When I was 15 kilos more than my usual body weight towards the end of Mimi's schedule, I remember feeling unfit. When you feel so unfit, you understand the importance of fitness."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

To gain the extra kilos, the actress gorged on chips, chocolates, shakes and more, and shed all of it during the lockdown with virtual workouts. 

On the work front, Kriti is shooting for the last leg of schedule of the action flick 'Ganapath', alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be also seen in 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya' and 'Shehzada'.

 

