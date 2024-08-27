Kriti Sanon Gets Trolled For Disagreeing With Nikhil Kamat Over Bollywood Is Not Working Well

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon who tasted success after Mimi with her last two releases is right now making headlines in her disagreement with young businessman Nikhil Kamath on his podcast. Nikhil Kamath in his chat with Kriti Sanon and Badsha, tells them that he is hearing Bollywood is not doing well," I hear Bollywood is not doing well right now." Kriti surprisingly questions him,” Do you still hear that? I think it's doing great now." To which Nikhil Kamat says," No, it's not”. Kriti argues," Yaa, yaa".

Nikhil adds," I don't think so, and when they tell me Bollywood is not working right now..." Badshah who was a part of the podcast along with Kriti interrupts Nikhil and questions," Why do you think it is not working". He added that me the reason why you think Bollywood is not working now.

The Adipurush actress agrees with Badshah's question to Kamath and brags about her last two films doing pretty well at the box office. She was talking about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya along with Shahid Kapoor and Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Watch the video of Kriti Sanon strongly disagreeing with Nikhil Kamath over Bollywood not doing well.



Nikhil Kamath then replies," I will give you an example. There are couple of companies that I am part of, and occupancy rates in multiplexes are lower than they were 5 years ago. It is harder for talent in Bollywood to make as much as money they did a couple of years ago, It is harder to give the number of employees. The odds of movies are making less percentage of numbers compared to earlier".

This video of Kriti Sanon is going viral and many are taking a dig at the actress for arguing with the market regulator. Many even felt that Kriti was a tad bit arrogant when she was bragging about her last two releases. They remind her of her couple of films that were a dud at the box office including Adipurush.