KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Kick-Starts Her Own Production House Blue Butterfly Films, Says 'It's Time To Shift The Gears'

Taking to social media, the excited actress writes “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years..."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Known far and wide for her exceptional acting prowess, outstanding top-notch performances, and fashion taste, Kriti Sanon is a name that needs to introduction today. While this year, Kriti Sanon has been making a ton of noise with movie releases and back-to-back announcements, there is more left for the actress to unfold in the coming half-year. One is, her venturing into producing films and now donning the responsible hat of a producer through her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. 

Taking to social media, the excited actress writes “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!"

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the span of just 9 years, Kriti Sanon has established a name of herself in the Indian Film Industry. The actress is known for her versatility and leaving an imprint of her roles in the minds of the audience. With so much talent and brilliant acting prowess, the audience’s love for the actress just gets bigger with each performance of hers. Today, she has created a league of her own and for long, she has secured her position as the leading actress in India, a league only few can enter. 

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpath -Part 1’, ‘The Crew’ starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Rajkummar Rao. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line.

