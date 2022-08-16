New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved ones in the industry today. She is an amazing actress and a super active social media user.

Recently, she spilled some beans about her marriage plans and told that she is up for a 'swayamwar' for herself. She even listed the guys she wants to participate in it, the list includes Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Kriti wants them to be at her swayamwar.

During a live show on Roposo, the 'Mimi' actress said, "Vijay Devarakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in my Swayamwar. Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?"

"I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar," she added.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with Prabhas in her pipeline.