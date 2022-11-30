topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon NOT dating Adipurush co-star Prabhas, actress reacts to relationship rumour!

Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas: The actress also took to her social media handle and put an end to the baseless rumour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon NOT dating Adipurush co-star Prabhas, actress reacts to relationship rumour!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been making buzz about her dating rumours and speculations these days. While the actress recently stunned the audience with her performance in Bhediya, the latest goss spread like fire which claimed that, Kriti Sanon was dating her Adipurush co-star, Prabhas. However, this was brushed off as a bad marketing stunt, but the speculations got stronger when Kriti’s co-star Varun Dhawan, teased her with Prabhas’ name recently.

Recently during the promotions of Bhediya, Varun teased Kriti with Prabhas' name during an interview, where he said, “Biggest congratulations hai aapko aapka partner dhundne ke liye. (Biggest congratulations to you for finding your partner).” He was also seen saying that Kriti Sanon looks best with Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas and hinted towards them. As Kriti understood that Varun is having fun with her, she exclaimed, “Oh God, you guys are really starting this rumour now. I’m very much single.”

Kriti also took to her social media handle and put an end to the baseless rumour.

Now, to clarify the rumours that started off post this episode again, a source close to the development told a leading portal, “Varun and Kriti share a very friendly bond and they often pull each other’s leg. That tease by Varun was just a way of him taking Kriti’s case as he knew these rumours were baseless. Kriti and Prabhas are not seeing each other. They share a friendly bond as co-stars and really respect each other, but that’s just it.”

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong lineup of films including, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew. Varun on the other hand, will also be seen in Bawaal.

Live Tv

Kriti SanonPrabhaskriti sanon boyfriendkriti sanon datingAdipurushPrabhas girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping