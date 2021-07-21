हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon releases 'Mimi' track 'Rihaayi de', sung by AR Rahman

Actress Kriti Sanon released the music video of the track "Rihaayi De" on her social media account on Wednesday. The track has been sung and composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kriti Sanon releases &#039;Mimi&#039; track &#039;Rihaayi de&#039;, sung by AR Rahman
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon released the music video of the track "Rihaayi De" on her social media account on Wednesday. The track has been sung and composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The actress uploaded a still from the track on Instagram and captioned it as: "Kaun samjhe dard tere, kaun tujhko #RihaayiDe? The most soulful song of #Mimi ! A personal favourite."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In "Mimi", Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

 

