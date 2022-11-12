Kriti Sanon serves sultry look in deep plunging bralette top, sequin saree, shows off her bare back

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has managed to impress fans with her work and that makes her one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. The tall and talented Bollywood actress has been winning hearts not just with her hard work but also her fashionable outings. Kriti has lately been busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bhediya' and leaving no stone unturned to serve her hot and sexy look while attending events.



On Friday, Kriti stole all the limelight as she came dressed up in a tangerine sequin saree which she teamed with a bralette blouse. The actress mesmerised her fans with her ultra-glam look and took away all their attention. The bralette top came with a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves and flaunted her toned figure. She accessorised her six-yard outfit with statement rings, golden studs, ear hoops, and matching high heels. Kriti looked extremely glamorous and sexy in her latest saree look.

Speaking of 'Bhediya', it is an upcoming horror-comedy, starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee while Shraddha Kapoor features in a special item song. The plot revolves around Bhaskar, played by Varun, who gets bitten by a wolf on a special night, and gets the abilities and characteristics of the wolf, therefore turning him into a whole wolf at full moon nights.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Bhediya' is scheduled for release on November 25, 2022.