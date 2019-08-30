close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon slays the gym look in an all-black attire—Pics

Kriti Sanon was recently seen outside her gym in Mumbai. She had that million-dollar smile on her face as the paps clicked her pictures.

Kriti Sanon slays the gym look in an all-black attire—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon makes heads turn whenever she is spotted in public. Be it on a casual Sunday brunch, an awards show, or simply outside her gym, Kriti knows how to dress for every occasion. The stunner was recently seen in Mumbai, outside her gym and was snapped by the paps.

The actress wore a black crop top and jeggings with matching shoes. Her hair were tied up in a messy bun and black sunglasses completed the look.

Check out her pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kriti is known to be a fitness freak and works hard to maintain her perfectly toned body. She was seen flaunting her washboard abs on the latest cover of 'Filmfare' magazine and fans still can't stop going gaga over her.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress has a huge fan pool—with over 24 million followers on Instagram.

On the film front, she has Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat' in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release in December this year.

 

Tags:
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon pics
Next
Story

Brad Pitt opens up on toxic masculinity

Must Watch

PT51S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour