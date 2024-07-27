Kriti Sanon To Celebrate Birthday With Rumored Beau Kabir Bahia In London?

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating her birthday with family and close friends in London. Rumors suggest that her rumored beau, Kabir Bahia, might join the festivities. Recently, Kriti and her sister Nupur Sanon posted a cute 'Vacay Time' selfie on social media with the caption 'London Diaries.'

This isn’t Kriti Sanon’s first trip to London this year. In May, she shared photos from the city with the caption, "London, you have my heart! Shall be back soon!" Fans now speculate that her current visit might be to see rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia, reportedly based in the UK.

Have A Look At Her Post:

Who Is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia hails from an affluent family, with his father, Kuljinder Bahia, being the founder of Southall Travel, a prominent UK-based travel agency. Kabir attended the prestigious Millfield boarding school in Somerset, graduating in 2018. A cricket enthusiast, he frequently shares his passion on Instagram and has notable connections including with cricketing legend MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Spotted Together

Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together at various gatherings, including New Year celebrations in Dubai along with Nupur Sanon and close friends. Kriti and Kabir first sparked dating rumours when a photo surfaced online showing them holding hands while strolling in London. Pictures from these events circulated widely, fueling speculation about their relationship. However, neither Kriti nor Kabir have officially confirmed their relationship status.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will debut as a producer with the OTT thriller 'Do Patti', directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.





