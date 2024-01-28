Kriti Sanon To Play An UNUSUAL Character In ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Year after year, Kriti Sanon has been setting trends with unusual performances. Afterall, Kriti won a National Award for ‘Mimi’. Now stepping into another uncharted territory, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The film sees the talented actress take on a groundbreaking role of a robot named 'Sifra'.

From the glimpses we've seen in the trailer and songs, it is evident that Kriti Sanon effortlessly embodies the intricacies of her character. Playing a robot is no easy feat, especially considering the challenges of conveying emotions through a mechanical exterior. However, Kriti seems to have mastered the art, showcasing a range of skills that highlight the depth of her acting prowess.

One notable aspect of Kriti's performance is her ability to seamlessly execute the finer nuances of a robotic persona. She showcases her dexterity by effortlessly cooking with two hands, acing a lifeless demeanor, emoting with a straight mechanical face, bending backward and several other moments that maintain the authenticity of a robot. All these only go to showcase Kriti's commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the challenges that come with portraying a character as unique as a robot.

The subtleties in her expressions, the calculated movements, and the deliberate pauses in her dialogue delivery all contribute to creating an air of mystery around Sifra, leaving the audience guessing about her true nature.

It is refreshing to see an Indian actress taking on a character that breaks away from the conventional narratives, and Kriti's portrayal of Sifra is a testament to her commitment to diversifying her repertoire, which was also evident when she chose to play a surrogate mother this early in her career with MIMI.

Robot characters are a rarity in Bollywood, and Kriti Sanon's pioneering role as Sifra marks a significant milestone. Her ability to breathe life into a lifeless character is a testament to her acting prowess.

As the release of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is just around the corner, Kriti Sanon is undeniably back with the promise of another stellar performance. As the anticipation builds, it's safe to say that Kriti's portrayal of Sifra will be remembered as a groundbreaking moment in Bollywood, where an actress fearlessly embraced the challenge of playing a character that is as unconventional as it is captivating.