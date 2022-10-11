Kriti Sanon urges fans ‘to be kind to yourself’ on World Mental Health Day in new video- Watch

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has become a household name as she has cemented her place amongst the leading ladies of Bollywood. While the actress never fails to impress her fans on the work front, they are always looking forward to her social media posts to as she keeps them regularly updated not just with her glam looks, home reels and work updates but also with her motivational posts and poetry.

On World Mental Health Day, the actress took to her social media to share her thoughts on mental health and what it means to be kind to yourself. In the caption, she wrote “The person you spend the maximum time with- Is YOU! Be kind. Stop being over-Kritical Be Nicer to Yourself, than you are to others.”

In the video, the actress says, “You know what, the person you talk to the most, listen to the most and whose words affect you the most is you. So be kind, be gentle to yourself in your head”. The ‘Mimi’ actress has always been very clear about her thoughts through her social media and keeps on sharing her feelings through poetry too.

Watch the video here -

Nupur Sanon chimed into the comments section to support her sister and wrote, “I love you yaaaaar! #besthuman.”

Fans of the actress also could not control their excitement as soon as she dropped the video. “Keep Spreading your positivity everywhere,” wrote one fan. “Thank you for making us realise this ,you always inspire us,” added another fan.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her many massive upcoming releases including ‘Adipurush’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Shehzada’.