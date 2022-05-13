New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon has an impeccable lineup of films in her kitty. The actress, who had to put on 15 kilos for her role in Mimi, later needed to shed off all the extra weight for her further projects. And she nailed it!

Kriti Sanon never misses out on her routines. Today, let's have a look at every time this leading stunner gave us major fitness goals:

What is more motivating than watching Kriti Sanon workout in a location as serene as this! The actress went to Ladakh for the shoot of Ganapath and the first thing she did was ‘Workout’!

‘No Excuses’ is the key to performing well in the gym and Kriti Sanon’s social media feed is here to teach you that!

Unlike every other gym-goer, Kriti Sanon sure does know how to make her workout fun and entertaining. Check out this video of her doing a #BosuChallenge!

Who said Mondays bring major blues because our girl Kriti embodies an ample amount of motivation every Monday morning!

Kriti Sanon’s social media page is a go-to place for somebody who is looking for a ton of motivation. The actress is being trained by Harsh Verma, the first Indian to be part of the Shaolin performing monks team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has Ganapath, Shehzada, Bhediya, and Adipurush along with an unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.