KRITI SANON SMOKING VIDEO

Kriti Sanon's Smoking Video With Rumoured Boyfriend From Greece Hits Viral Button, Fans Shout 'What's The Fuss About?'

Kriti Sanon's Viral Smoking Video: Kriti can be seen accompanied by her sister Nupur, singer Stebin Ben a couple of other pals along with Kabir Bahia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kriti Sanon's Smoking Video With Rumoured Boyfriend From Greece Hits Viral Button, Fans Shout 'What's The Fuss About?' Pic Courtesy: Twitter Picture

New Delhi: This is perhaps one of the trending videos of a Bollywood celebrity today on social media. Reddit did it again and this time it's  - Kriti Sanon. The leggy lass celebrated her birthday with close friends and sister in Greece and look like a video of hers smoking a cigeratte has hit the viral button. Interestingly, this time around, rather than facing dirty trolls, the actress in fact got some support. 

KRITI SANON'S SMOKING VIDEO

Although one can't confirm the authenticity of the video on Reddit's Sub, fans dropped some comments reading: "Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know". Another one wrote: “As long as she doesn’t promote it. It’s whatever.” Another voiced concern over privacy, stating, “There’s something so distasteful about famous people being filmed on holiday without their consent.” 

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen accompanied by her sister Nupur, her boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben a couple of other pals and Kabir Bahia - Kriti's rumoured beau. Kabir, a UK-based businessman, also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram stories. 

However, neither Kriti nor Kabir have spoken about being in a relationship.

KRITI SANON'S 'ANTI-SMOKING' OLD INTERVIEW

Amid this hullaballoo, Kriti's old interview has resurfaced online. In the interview, with Midday’s hitlist, she had earlier said, "I was always a non-smoker and I continue to be one. I only picked up the cigarette because my character demanded me to do that."

