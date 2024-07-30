New Delhi: This is perhaps one of the trending videos of a Bollywood celebrity today on social media. Reddit did it again and this time it's - Kriti Sanon. The leggy lass celebrated her birthday with close friends and sister in Greece and look like a video of hers smoking a cigeratte has hit the viral button. Interestingly, this time around, rather than facing dirty trolls, the actress in fact got some support.

KRITI SANON'S SMOKING VIDEO

Although one can't confirm the authenticity of the video on Reddit's Sub, fans dropped some comments reading: "Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know". Another one wrote: “As long as she doesn’t promote it. It’s whatever.” Another voiced concern over privacy, stating, “There’s something so distasteful about famous people being filmed on holiday without their consent.”

Next level ghapaghap going on between #KritiSanon & UK based boyfriend #KabirBahia who is just 25 years old..!! London vacation photos .! Time for Kriti aunty to settle and marry! pic.twitter.com/XqyiyYd7wI — DUNIYA (@cine_ki_duniya) July 29, 2024

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen accompanied by her sister Nupur, her boyfriend and singer Stebin Ben a couple of other pals and Kabir Bahia - Kriti's rumoured beau. Kabir, a UK-based businessman, also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram stories.

However, neither Kriti nor Kabir have spoken about being in a relationship.

KRITI SANON'S 'ANTI-SMOKING' OLD INTERVIEW

Amid this hullaballoo, Kriti's old interview has resurfaced online. In the interview, with Midday’s hitlist, she had earlier said, "I was always a non-smoker and I continue to be one. I only picked up the cigarette because my character demanded me to do that."