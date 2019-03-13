Lady Gaga has the most epic response to pregnancy rumours!

Washington: Rumours of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, thanks to their scintillating chemistry in ‘A Star Is Born’. However, the latest rumour about Gaga really takes the cake. Recent tabloid reports have been claiming that the 32-year-old singer is pregnant, reported E! News.

Clapping back at the rumours like a boss, Lady Gaga took to her Twitter handle and hinted at an upcoming album.“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” the singer wrote.

Gaga had previously shared that she’s working on a new record, but her tweet suggests that it`s nearing completion and a release. This marks the first time that the Oscar winner, who is currently basking in the success of ‘A Star Is Born’, has publicly acknowledged the possibility of her next big project.

Gaga lent her voice to 'A Star Is Born' soundtracks and title song ‘Shallow’, which went on to win not only an Academy Award but also a Grammy and a Golden Globe. The singer also acted in the film and was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Oscars.

The pop sensation last released an album in 2016 titled ‘Joanne’, which debuted at No. 1 and received rave reviews from many music publications.