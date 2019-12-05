हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wants to 'have babies' in the next decade

She said she is "living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away".

Lady Gaga wants to &#039;have babies&#039; in the next decade

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has opened up about wanting to have babies in the future. The 33-year-old spoke about her plans while chatting with a YouTube star, reports eonline.com.

"More music, not retiring any time soon... all kinds of different music," Gaga said in a 27-minute video when asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years.

"I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the make-up company of my dreams," she added.

She said she is "living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away".

"There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade," she added. "I just don't know exactly what they are, which is why they'll be extra crazy."

 

Tags:
Lady GagaLady Gaga music
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty's fitness app wins in 2019 Google Play Awards

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Even Lord Ram can't assure 100% security- Ranvendra Pratap Singh