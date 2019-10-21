close

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta a beauty with brains: Karan Wahi

Mumbai: Actor Karan Wahi is having fun shooting with former Miss Universe Lara Dutta. He says she is "super-talented".

"I think Lara Dutta is a super talented beauty-with-brains kind of an actress. It is so much fun shooting with her. She is very easygoing and especially with her around, I am always on my toes," he said.

The two will feature in Hotstar's upcoming original.

"I am very excited about the project. Considering that Hotstar is the go-to platform for premium content, I think I am fortunate to have the chance to go digital with this project. Although I can't reveal the details, I can assure the viewers, that it's very different from what I have done before," said the actor, known for his work in TV shows like "Remix" and "Dill Mill Gayye".

 

