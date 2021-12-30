Harnaaz Sandhu says Miss Universe win similar to Olympic victory; see her response to trolls

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu recently hit trolls with a strong answer for undermining her big international win. While many cheered for her, others claimed that she only won owing to her 'pretty face'.

In an interview with a leading daily, Harnaaz said that she doesn't want to indulge the trolls as she knows the hard work she had put into the competition. Sandhu also expressed that, for her, her win as Miss Universe is akin to an Olympic win.

To all the trolls criticising her, she asked only one question - "When we appreciate a sportsperson who represents the country, why can’t we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners?"

Speaking about the 'pretty face' comment, Harnaaz told Mid-day, "There are a lot of people who say [I] won because [I] have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise [my worth]. This is the stereotype that I want to break. This [win] is a lot like an Olympic [win]. When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already."

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud with her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh. She started her journey into modelling by bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017.

The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi.

