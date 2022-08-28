New Delhi: In her new post on Instagram, actress Lara Dutta gave her fans a glimpse of her no makeup look. The actress shared two pictures, one with her no makeup look and the other where she is all dolled up in makeup.

In a large caption, she wrote, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!!. What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour!!! No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself!!!”

Fans of the actress started showering love as soon as they saw the pictures. “gorgeous as always ... beautiful mast.....no words,” wrote one user. “Mam u r an inspiration if miss universe say something like that what we will call ourselves,” wrote another.

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title in the year 2000 and made her acting debut with ‘Andaaz’ in the year 2003. After that, she also appeared in films such as ‘Masti’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Partner’, ‘Housefull’, among others.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikhrawati’ on ZEE5. She essayed the character of Rajkumari Devyani in the show. She made her OTT debut in the year 2020 with Disney+Hotstar's ‘Hundred’.