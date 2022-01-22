हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar Health

Lata Mangeshkar's health shows slight improvement, remains in ICU: Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. 

New Delhi: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health remains a cause of concern for her well-wishers, family and fans. The legendary icon of the country is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and is in ICU.

Today, the doctor treating the doyen of Indian music, gave her health update saying that there has been an improvement in her health. 

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today", said Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. 

Earlier, rumours of her health were doing the rounds on the internet. However, her spokesperson quashed all such claims.

Appealing to her fans not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued a statement on Friday that reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

They urged fans to pray for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery. 

Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. The Nightingale of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

 

