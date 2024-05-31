Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Thrilled To Host New Show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'

Comedian Bharti Singh will be seen hosting a new show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

The show will be graced by celebrities such as Krushna Abhishek - Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain - Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya - Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri - Nia Sharma.

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi will lend his expertise through the kitchen chaos and rate each dish prepared by the celebs.

On hosting the show, Bharti Singh said, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment infusing it with the tadka of my sense of humour to this show, ensuring that audiences are on a steady diet of non-stop entertainment.

This show guarantees entertainment for all age groups, bringing together members of the family at dinner time. Get ready to laugh your heart out - bhar bhar ke entertainment parosne ki zimmedaari ab humari hain."

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi said, "As the Celebrity Chef Coach on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, I'll be tasked with guiding the amateur chefs through the treacherous ways of the kitchen. Expect bizarre ingredient combinations and dishes that would make even the bravest food critic run for the hills. As I try to impart my culinary wisdom, I'll be donning my critic's hat to rate their questionable creations and show my comic side along with my cooking skills. I can't wait to see what kind of surprises these chefs have in store for us."

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' premieres on June 1 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at on COLORS.