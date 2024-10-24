Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Claims Salman Khan Offered Money To Their Community To Settle The Case

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s life has been under threat ever since Lawrence Bishnoi openly claimed to kill the superstar over the Blackbuck case. Ever since Baba Siddique was killed brutally by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members due to his proximity to the superstar. However, the Mumbai police are verifying the connection of the Bishnoi gang in Baba Siddique's murder. Amid the fresh death threat over the actor, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims Salman Khan offered their community money to settle the matter over the Blackbuck case.

Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin brother Ramesh in his interview with NDTV revealed the Khan family offered the community money, "His father, Salim Khan, said that the Lawrence gang is doing this for money. I want to remind him his son brought a cheque book in front of the community, saying to fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time".

He further revealed that the entire Bishnoi community's blood was boiling when Salman Khan killed the blackbuck," When Salman Khan killed the black buck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling. We left it to the court to decide. But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for society to get angry. Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter".

Salman Khan received the latest threat over his life demanding Rs 5 crore, Mumbai Police shared the news, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi".

The latest report claims that the police have arrested a vegetable vendor who allegedly sent the death threat.