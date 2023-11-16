Lawyer Lauds Rhea Chakraborty For Being Strong, Says 'She Fought Her Battle Single-Handedly'

New Delhi: Goes without saying that Rhea Chakraborty is one of the actresses who have a lot of ups and downs in life and has bounced back. After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has gone through several ups and downs in her personal life and also faced criticisms, but despite all these, she chose to remain strong mentally and has faced every battle with a strong mind that came her way. She has received praises from several prominent figures and recently lawyer Satish Manshinde came forward and showered his praises on Rhea Chakraborty for dealing with everything single handedly.

Recently in an interview, of Bar and Bench, Satish Manshinde talks about Rhea Chakraborty and said, "I salute Rhea for being strong. She was not sorted. She fought her battle single handedly."

Earlier this year Rhea Chakraborty began her journey with the Roadies where she was on the sets almost after two years. The actress recently opened up about being on sets after 2 years

In an interview with a leading daily, Rhea reveals, "The person who was on my first show, Teen Diva, was on this show too. Debbie [Deborah Polycarp, MTV Content head] had made me a VJ, she came to me with Roadies this time. I enjoyed Roadies because it's a lot like real life - contestants go through a lot physically, emotionally, and they have to rise above it. I got to experience human resilience on set. But the first day was very emotional for me. It was the same studio and same vanity van where I shot Chehre (2021). That was the last time I ever shot anything. I was anxious. I felt I didn't know how to be in front of a camera anymore. But the what-ifs vanished once the camera rolled."

The year of 2023 turned out as a blessing in disguise for the Rhea Chakraborty as on the one hand she had won the Roadies and also supreme court didn't challenge her bail in the begining of this year and things are getting normal for the prominent actress.