Yo Yo Honey Singh

Leaked! Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh spotted on the sets of Designer, send fans into frenzy: Video

This video was leaked from the sets of their next big song, ‘Designer’ that will also feature Divya Khosla Kumar. 

Leaked! Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh spotted on the sets of Designer, send fans into frenzy: Video

New Delhi: A leaked video of music sensations Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa from the sets of ‘Designer’ has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the duo were spotted watching something on a phone. This video was leaked from the sets of their next big song, ‘Designer’ that will also feature Divya Khosla Kumar.  

The leaked video has added to the intrigue surrounding the song and has been trending everywhere. Music lovers are excited for Honey Singh’s and Randhawar’s collaboration.

In the video, Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa are seen wearing shimmery yet contrasting outfits. While the former is dressed in black, the latter opted for white.

The leaked video has got us wondering what they’re concentrating on so intently.  With their next blockbuster hit #Designer, the dynamic combo is all prepared to win our hearts. We're surely looking forward to seeing what the two dynamic singers have in store for us. 

Designer is scheduled to release on May 19.

