Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies, Twitterati bids tearful adieu

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday, 2 am (July 3, 2020). She was unwell for past few days and admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital, Mumbai. The 71-year-old veteran dance master suffered a cardiac arrest.

Saroj Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on June 20, 2020, after she complained of chest pain. Her moral remains have reached Malad Mith-Chowky Kabristan and last rites will be performed shortly.

Twitterati poured in early reactions to her demise with heartfelt messages on social media platforms. Take a look:

The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs. Saroj Khan was one of the most prominent dance choreographers. Rest In Peace. #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/uzO2qne6x7 — Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) July 3, 2020

Oh god one more legend this 2020 is so cruel. RIP #Sarojkhan ma'am

The lady behind the sucess of many Actress and 40 years of career and 2000+ song mostly hit. Really we lost a great choreographer.

We will miss u #Sarojkhan ma'am pic.twitter.com/cyecXAoBH0 — Vishal Gaurav (@VishalG49571775) July 3, 2020

Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020

Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji passed away.

Prayers

Thank you so Saroj ji for all the iconic songs you create all over the years pic.twitter.com/fudnDfD3lL — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan's illustrious Bollywood career lasted for about 40 long years. She choreographed over 200 films in her lifetime and delivered blockbuster hits at the Box Office.

Her camaraderie with superstar Madhuri Dixit resulted in superhit dance numbers.

She was also lovingly called the 'Mother of Dance or Choreography' in India. Her last movie was Karan Johar's 'Kalank' which released in 2019.

May her soul rest in peace!