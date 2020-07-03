हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saroj Khan

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies, Twitterati bids tearful adieu

Saroj Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on June 20, 2020, after she complained of chest pain. 

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies, Twitterati bids tearful adieu
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday, 2 am (July 3, 2020). She was unwell for past few days and admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital, Mumbai. The 71-year-old veteran dance master suffered a cardiac arrest.

Saroj Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on June 20, 2020, after she complained of chest pain. Her moral remains have reached Malad Mith-Chowky Kabristan and last rites will be performed shortly. 

Twitterati poured in early reactions to her demise with heartfelt messages on social media platforms. Take a look:

Saroj Khan's illustrious Bollywood career lasted for about 40 long years. She choreographed over 200 films in her lifetime and delivered blockbuster hits at the Box Office.

Her camaraderie with superstar Madhuri Dixit resulted in superhit dance numbers. 

She was also lovingly called the 'Mother of Dance or Choreography' in India. Her last movie was Karan Johar's 'Kalank' which released in 2019.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Saroj KhanSaroj Khan deadSaroj Khan diescardiac arrestChoreographerdancer
Next
Story

Saroj Khan, legendary Bollywood choreographer, dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai at 71
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M49S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, July 02, 2020