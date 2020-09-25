हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam no more; Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and others mourn demise

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam left this world after giving a tough fight to COVID-19. He breathed his last on September 25 at 13:04 pm. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus. 

ALSO READ: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi mourn demise of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, say 'Indian music lost its most melodious voice'

After the unfortunate news of his demise broke on the internet, fans and colleagues from the movie industry thronged social media to mourn this death. Kamal Haasan, who even paid a late-night visit to Balasubrahmanyam in hospital yesterday, Dhanush, AR Rahman,  Mahesh Babu, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief. 

Take a look: 

The singer was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back. 

Your absence will be mourned. 

Rest In Peace SP Balasubrahmanyam!

 

