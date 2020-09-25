Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam no more; Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and others mourn demise

New Delhi: Legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam left this world after giving a tough fight to COVID-19. He breathed his last on September 25 at 13:04 pm. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after developing mild symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus.

ALSO READ: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi mourn demise of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, say 'Indian music lost its most melodious voice'

After the unfortunate news of his demise broke on the internet, fans and colleagues from the movie industry thronged social media to mourn this death. Kamal Haasan, who even paid a late-night visit to Balasubrahmanyam in hospital yesterday, Dhanush, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

With profound grief, we regret to inform that S P Balasubrahmanyam had passed away on September 25 at 13:04 hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers: MGM Healthcare, Chennai pic.twitter.com/LWuVFmPUtu — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Take a look:

एस पी बालासुब्रमण्यम जी के जाने का सुनकर मन की गहराइयों तक एक दर्द भरी टीस उठी।एक दो बार उन्हें मिलने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था।उनकी आवाज़ में तो जादू था ही था। उनकी मुस्कुराहट भी आत्मा तक पहुँचती थी। प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली। ओम शान्ति ओम। pic.twitter.com/Suzjo47rpc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020

End of an era! An irreplaceable voice. A legacy which will be sung forever #RIPSBP Sir pic.twitter.com/3mOisKlmUV — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 25, 2020

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

The singer was extremely critical and on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other life support measures, his health bulletin confirmed a day back.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

Your absence will be mourned.

Rest In Peace SP Balasubrahmanyam!