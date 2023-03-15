topStoriesenglish2583730
Lindsay Lohan Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The 'Mean Girls' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with 'Coming soon...' written on it. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Los Angeles: Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The 'Mean Girls' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with 'Coming soon...' written on it. 

The post was captioned 'We are blessed and excited!'

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas' last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy 'Irish Wish'.

