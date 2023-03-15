Lindsay Lohan Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Bader Shammas

Los Angeles: Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The 'Mean Girls' star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with 'Coming soon...' written on it.

The post was captioned 'We are blessed and excited!'

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan's representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas' last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy 'Irish Wish'.