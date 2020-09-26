Sushant case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's grilling session with NCB begins

26 September 2020, 10:27 AM
#WATCH Maharashtra: Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Mumbai, earlier today.
She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/yWSihP5CG0
— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020
26 September 2020, 09:58 AM
26 September 2020, 09:45 AM
After two Dharma Production employees questioned by NCB, Karan Johar releases official statement declining any role in drug nexus in Bollywood.
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 25, 2020