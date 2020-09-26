हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's grilling session with NCB begins

After Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash and two Dharma Production employees were questioned yesterday, today is the 'D-day' for A-listers Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 10:44
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running its parallel investigation in the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in full swing. After Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash and two Dharma Production employees were questioned yesterday, today is the 'D-day' for A-listers Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. 

These three actresses along with Karishma Prakash (Deepika's manager) are will be probed by the federal agency and asked about their WhatsApp chats related to drugs. 

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the NCB on Friday for questioning. She was interrogated for over 4 hours during which Rakul reportedly confessed to having a chat with Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs, although she rejected consuming any kind of drugs or being in touch with any drug peddler.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 

 

26 September 2020, 10:27 AM

26 September 2020, 09:58 AM

26 September 2020, 09:45 AM

After two Dharma Production employees questioned by NCB, Karan Johar releases official statement declining any role in drug nexus in Bollywood.

