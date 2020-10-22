हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Shweta Singh Kirti appreciates SSR warriors' efforts

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his home in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was being probed by Mumbai Police.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 22, 2020 - 13:49
New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been the frontrunner of the 'Justice for SSR' campaign, has appreciated the late star fans in their efforts to show support to him. Shweta is quite active on social media and shares pictures and videos of how Sushant's fans are seeking justice for him. 

Sushant died at his home in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was being probed by Mumbai Police. However, the investigation into the case was later handed over to the CBI based on an FIR registered by the actor's father in Patna. 

Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Stay tuned for more updates on the case:

22 October 2020, 13:49 PM

"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.

22 October 2020, 13:49 PM

The NCB made its 23rd arrest as part of its investigation in the drugs case. According to NCB officials, Demetriades is an African and a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity.

22 October 2020, 13:48 PM

Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday sent Agisilaos Demetriades in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case to judicial custody.

22 October 2020, 13:47 PM

Dipesh Sawant is presently out on bail. Apart from him, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others were also arrested by the NCB. Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days. 

22 October 2020, 13:47 PM

Earlier, Dipesh Sawant, the former domestic help of Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court, reports PTI.

22 October 2020, 13:47 PM

Here's what Shweta posted:

