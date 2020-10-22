Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Shweta Singh Kirti appreciates SSR warriors' efforts

22 October 2020, 13:49 PM
"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.
22 October 2020, 13:49 PM
The NCB made its 23rd arrest as part of its investigation in the drugs case. According to NCB officials, Demetriades is an African and a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity.
22 October 2020, 13:48 PM
Meanwhile, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday sent Agisilaos Demetriades in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case to judicial custody.
22 October 2020, 13:47 PM
Dipesh Sawant is presently out on bail. Apart from him, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others were also arrested by the NCB. Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days.
22 October 2020, 13:47 PM
Earlier, Dipesh Sawant, the former domestic help of Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court, reports PTI.