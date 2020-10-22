Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Shweta Singh Kirti appreciates SSR warriors' efforts

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been the frontrunner of the 'Justice for SSR' campaign, has appreciated the late star fans in their efforts to show support to him. Shweta is quite active on social media and shares pictures and videos of how Sushant's fans are seeking justice for him.

Sushant died at his home in Mumbai on June 14. His death case was being probed by Mumbai Police. However, the investigation into the case was later handed over to the CBI based on an FIR registered by the actor's father in Patna.

Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

