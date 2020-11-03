हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Shekhar Suman questions film industry's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14. The CBI, NCB and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 11:44
Comments |

New Delhi: Actor Shekhar Suman has questioned the film industry's silence in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death's case. He tweeted to say that the people from the industry are reacting to the France killings but remained mum in Sushant's case. 

"France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain, uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha," Shekhar Suman wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14. The CBI, NCB and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor. 

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the ED after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates on the case.

3 November 2020, 11:44 AM

Karishma, however, has been "untraceable" after she was summoned by the NCB for questioning last month. 

3 November 2020, 11:42 AM

The fresh summons were issued after the NCB recovered drugs from her Mumbai home last month during a raid.

3 November 2020, 11:41 AM

Meanwhile, actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been summoned by the agency for the third time.

3 November 2020, 11:41 AM

Read Shekhar Suman's tweet here:

  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M47S

US Election 2020: Biden's turn or Trump's era will continue?