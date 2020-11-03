LIVE: Shekhar Suman questions film industry's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi: Actor Shekhar Suman has questioned the film industry's silence in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death's case. He tweeted to say that the people from the industry are reacting to the France killings but remained mum in Sushant's case.

"France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain, uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha," Shekhar Suman wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14. The CBI, NCB and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor.

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the ED after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August.

