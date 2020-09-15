Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: A special court on Monday in its order on bail plea of actress Rhea Chakraborty, has said at present stage there are no "reasonable grounds" for not connecting her to the case that relates to drug angle in death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, her brother Showik and several other persons have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a probe related to drug angle.

According to PTI, the order said, "But it is also to be kept in mind that court does not (have) to consider the material as if it is pronouncing the judgment of acquittal or recording finding of not guilty."

As far as 16 people have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked Sushant Singh Rajput death. Out of the 16 arrests, six of them will be produced before the court today. Three people - Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora and Kaizan - are already out on bail and seven are under judicial custody.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of his close aides and two alleged drug suppliers are in custody.

Meanwhile, two arrests were also made from Goa recently.

Earlier this week, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: