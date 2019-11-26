Lizzo's tiny purse won the AMA red carpet

Los Angeles: Singer Lizzo showed up on the American Music Awards (AMA) red carpet carrying the teeniest and tiniest of purses.

The singer took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a ruffled orange dress and carrying a white finger-sized bag.

"@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f***s to give Big body b***h in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas," she captioned the image.

The photograph on Instagram currently has 10,89,684 likes.

Lizzo was nominated for a three awards, including new artist of the year.

She is best known for her numbers like "Truth Hurts", "Juice", "Good As Hell" and "Tempo".