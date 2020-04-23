Lockdown Day 29 diary: Nushrat Bharucha oozes oomph in black and white in-house photo session

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, people have been advised to practice social distancing. Staying home to stay fit is the motto and everyone is diligently following it, including our celebs.

Actress Nushrat Bharucha's latest black and white in-house photo session in a long boyfriend striped shirt and shorts in raising the mercury in this hot weather. This photo shoot at home comes amid the lockdown day 29. Read her caption: Grill-ed on the inside right now, but hoping to see the other side soon!

#LockdownDay29

'Dream Girl' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment on Nushrat's timeline and loved her post.

On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in the hit film 'Dream Girl' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Next, she has 'Chhalaang' with Rajkummar Rao. The movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.

