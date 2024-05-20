Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor Turn Early Bird Voters In Mumbai

Mumbai: Voting started peacefully for the fifth and final phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 13 constituencies in Maharashtra, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar being among the early voters along with many other celebs and commoners, here on Monday.

Voting got underway in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai at 7 a.m. with people queuing up outside polling stations to beat the heat.

For Akshay Kumar, 56, who was a Canadian national (2011-2023) who got his Indian citizenship in 2023, it was his maiden vote after getting his new credentials and he displayed his inked finger to the mediapersons and appealed to people to come out and vote in large numbers.

Among celebs and actors were Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and others also queued up early at polling stations and exercised their franchise proudly.

Lok Sabha candidates of major parties like Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (UBT) Arvind Sawant, City BJP Chief Ashish Shelar, and others also cast their votes.

In the final phase, 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra are voting: Palghar (ST), Dindori (ST), Dhule, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South.