topStoriesenglish2567675
NewsLifestylePeople
LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA

Lollapalooza India: Hrithik Roshan hosts K-Pop star Jackson Wang at home

Jackson Wang shared a picture with Hrithik, the actor's parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan photographed at their home.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Lollapalooza India: Hrithik Roshan hosts K-Pop star Jackson Wang at home

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family turned out to be the perfect host to K-pop star Jackson Wang, who visited the actor's home. Wang took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs to sum up his visit to India as he performed at the Lollapalooza global music festival.

Jackson Wang wrote the caption: "#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally... Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia."

He shared a picture with Hrithik, the actor's parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan photographed at their home.

He also posted a clip showing Wang taking a chariot ride on the streets of Mumbai, spending some time at the sea, visiting a local market and a picture of the Gateway of India.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik will now be seen in 'Fighter', alongside Deepika Padukone.

 

Live Tv

Lollapalooza IndiaHrithik RoshanK-Pop starJackson WangJackson Wang picsJackson Wang India picsJackson Wang songsGOT7 band

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires