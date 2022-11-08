Love birds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty SPOTTED shopping on Adelaide streets - UNSEEN video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul were recently spotted shopping on Adelaide streets amid the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The couple has been painting the town red with their mushy PDA on social media. He even wished her on birthday with a heart emoji driving fans crazy.

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY IN AUSTRALIA

In a video surfaced online, India's opener and Suniel Shetty's darling daughter can be seen enjoying their shopping time together. The buzz right now is strong that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married early next year. However, no official word about the wedding has been made so far.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Salman Khan Films' 'Hero' in 2015. She was last seen in 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya often makes it to headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul as the duo has kept mum about their link-up rumours. It is their social media PDA which grabbed the attention of fans.

SUNIEL SHETTY ON ATHIYA-KL WEDDING

Earlier in August this year, Suniel Shetty told Instant Bollywood, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na?"

He further said, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi."

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other.