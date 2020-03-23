Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spend time together at home during quarantine break – Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood’s star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who otherwise have tight schedules, are making the most of their quarantine break in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, Arjun paid a visit to Malaika to spend some time with her and together, they took part in the Janata Curfew in the evening. They were spotted clapping from the balcony in support of the emergency service providers who are working during the pandemic. Pictures of the couple are all over social media. Both Arjun and Malaika appear to be casually dressed as they cheerfully expressed gratitude to the COVID-19 fighters.

Here are the photos:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The Bollywood fraternity, in whichever city they are, supported the Janata Curfew initiative by clapping, ringing bells or drumming utensils. Owing to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible. Most of the cities are in a state of complete lockdown till March 31.

Meanwhile, coming back to Malaika and Arjun. They have been dating for over a year now but didn't acknowledge a romance officially. However, pictures on social media speak volumes.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits. She also runs a yoga studio and a fashion label. Arjun, last seen in 'Panipat', has 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' in the pipeline.